Zaytoven Recruits Gucci Mane & More For "TRAP ON BEATZ"

There are few producers in trap music that are as distinguished and revered as Zaytoven. The Godfather of Trap has been responsible for some of the biggest hits of the past decade and beyond, collaborating with everyone from Drake and Usher to Nicki Minaj and Lil Uzi Vert, Gucci Mane, and so many more artists.

Zaytoven still has an incredible work ethic, even after being in the game for so long. This week, he returned with his latest body of work TRAP ON BEATZ, which includes tracks with many of his frequent collaborators. Gucci Mane, Young Dolph, Yo Gotti, Waka Flocka Flame, Bankroll Fresh, and OJ Da Juiceman are just a few names that he enlisted to bring his new album to life.

Check it out below.