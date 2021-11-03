mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Zaytoven Keeps The Shop Open Around The Clock On "My Trap Don't Close"

Aron A.
November 03, 2021 13:02
My Trap Don't Stop
Zaytoven

Zaytoven locks in with Duke Deuce, Chief Keef, Foogiano, and more for his latest project.


The Godfather of Trap has yet to slow down, even after nearly two decades of delivering hit after hit. Zaytoven came through with his latest solo project, The Trap Don't Close on Friday. It's yet another body of work that showcases Zay's impeccable ear as a producer -- not only producing the tracks but identifying the right voices to go along with them. His latest body of work finds his working heavily alongside the new generation of rappers. Artists like Foogiano, Duke Deuce, and Luh Soldier contribute to the tracklist, along with more seasoned vets like Chief Keef. The project also includes appearances from Bobby Fishscale, Juugman, Honeykomb Brazy, and more. 

Check out Zaytoven's latest project below and peep our February interview with him here

