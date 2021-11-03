Zaytoven Keeps The Shop Open Around The Clock On "My Trap Don't Close"

The Godfather of Trap has yet to slow down, even after nearly two decades of delivering hit after hit. Zaytoven came through with his latest solo project, The Trap Don't Close on Friday. It's yet another body of work that showcases Zay's impeccable ear as a producer -- not only producing the tracks but identifying the right voices to go along with them. His latest body of work finds his working heavily alongside the new generation of rappers. Artists like Foogiano, Duke Deuce, and Luh Soldier contribute to the tracklist, along with more seasoned vets like Chief Keef. The project also includes appearances from Bobby Fishscale, Juugman, Honeykomb Brazy, and more.

peep our February interview with him here.