Zaytoven has quietly had the one of the most impressive years. In 2020, Zaytoven, one of the "Godfathers of Trap", put out 17 projects, with 5 of them being beat tapes. On the other 12 projects, Zaytoven worked with the likes of Lil Keed, Lil Yachty, Moneybagg Yo, Hoodrich Pablo Juan, Bankroll Fresh, Young Scooter, and many, many more.

Despite being in the game for over 15 years, and developing a ridiculous work ethic and an incredible sound, Zaytoven is still a student of the game. When he spoke with HNHH for our "12 Days Of Christmas" interview series, he admitted to us that although he understands and appreciates how "hard" Chicago is, he's not exactly sure what drill music sounds like.

Zaytoven made it clear that he believes that Chicago artists like Chief Keef, King Von, G Herbo, and more, are "prolific" in their own right and all have the "juice". That being said though, he's still not sure what "drill music" sounds like.

Check out the quote below and be sure to check out the rest of the Zaytoven interview here.

"You know what, I’mma be honest, I don’t really know for sure what drill is. I don’t know the exact sound. Like, to me, Chicago is as hard as Atlanta. Their artists are super prolific, man, they got the juice. Chicago got the juice. And I just feel like they super hard, I be hearing them say drill music but I don’t know for sure what drill music sounds like, I just know they hard, you know what I mean?"

Who knows what his output is gonna be once he finds out.