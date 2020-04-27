mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Zaytoven Heads To Detroit With Kash Doll & Icewear Vezzo On "Nervous"

Aron A.
April 27, 2020 16:17
Zaytoven delivers an ice-cold banger alongside Kash Doll and Icewear Vezzo.


Zaytoven's sound is rooted in Atlanta but he's been bringing it to every hood since the inception of trap music. This week, he linked up with some friends out in Detroit for his brand new banger, "Nervous." Teaming up with Kash Doll and Icewear Vezzo, two artists established themselves within the new Detroit scene, Zaytoven delivers a bouncy yet ice-cold banger to the table with lavish bars. Icewear Vezzo and Kash Doll flex heavily with designer drip dragging behind them.

Zaytoven's been having a pretty incredible output in the past few months. He recently teamed up with OJ Da Juiceman for ZONE CONNECT. Prior to that, he produced a whole project for Lil Keed and Lil Yachty titled A-Team.

Peep Zaytoven's brand new track below.

Quotable Lyrics
Broke n***as make me nervous
Double cup put my syrup in
Hit my line, n***a, we workin'
Naggin' ass b*tch keep lurkin

