Zaytoven Grabs Yo Gotti & Lil Gotit For "John Wall"

Karlton Jahmal
September 06, 2020 11:01
John Wall
Zaytoven Feat. Lil Gotit & Yo Gotti

Ballin like John Wall.


John Wall doesn't get the respect he deserves, but Zaytoven, Lil Gotit, and Yo Gotti are aiming to change that. With that in mind, the trio linked up for "John Wall," a braggadocious single off Zaytoven's new album Pack Just Landed Vol. 2The instrumental is built off playful piano keys and rapid trap drums. 

As the name of the song suggests, this track is really all about stunting. The hook comes off as trite, while the ad-libs are a little more prominent than need be. Still, "John Wall" will be a popular addition to Lil Gotit's resume. His turn up style fits well over the excited instrumental, adding even more allure to the energy of the record. 

Quotable Lyrics
First thing's first, never be a snitch
Fuck around and go and fuck a nigga bitch
I got glaciers on my wrist, diamonds got me sick
She don't know me but she sucked me and she swallow kids
Real trap nigga I could never switch
See some niggas switching sides, acting like a bitch

