Zaytoven Grabs Quavo For "Yaee"

Zaytoven wanted to bless the fans with a Christmas album, so that is exactly what he did this holiday season. The dope producer came through with GrinchToven Stole The Trap on Christmas morning, bringing along OJ Da Juiceman, Yung LA, Juugman, Chief Keef, G Herbo, Jack Harlow, Boosie Badadzz, NLE Choppa, Pastor Troy, Playa Fly, and Quavo for the ride.

Quavo highlights the track entitled "Yaee," which is an interesting single, to say the least. It has a vibe that feels like being underwater and space at the same time. Quavo lays down melodic croons that are ran through a number of interesting filters.The spacious instrumental uses mysterious synths and entrancing percussions to set the mood. The resulting effect is a futuristic single that rides well during late-night drives.

Quotable Lyrics

Racks in Canada

I done bought me an African animal

Then I sent that back to the handler

Cause it got to big to handle (woo!)



