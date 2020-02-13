mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Zaytoven Enlists Lil GotIt For "Drip Jacker"

Aron A.
February 12, 2020 20:06
Zaytoven & Lil GotIt team up once again for "Drip Jacker."


Throughout all of the years in the rap game, Zaytoven's biggest strength has been ear for new talent emerging. Since the early days of Gucci Mane's career, he's kept his ear to the streets and knew talent when he heard it. From Migos to Future, he's had a heavy hand in the direction of trap music. Clearly, he sees something in Young Thug's protogee, Lil Gotit, who's been bubbling over the past year or so. Today, he unleashed his new collab with Gotit titled, "Drip Jacker." As Zaytoven lays down a glossy, spacey instrumental, Gotit details his fashion preferences from fancying Amiri's with his Jordan 4s and his fondness of seeing his lady friend draped in Dolce & Gabbanna.

Peep their new song and video below.

Quotable Lyrics
I like Dolce on my hoes
Rock Amiris with my 4's
Raf Simons match my car

