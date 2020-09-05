Zaytoven Enlists Boosie Badazz For "Eyes"

Zaytoven dropped of Pack Just Landed Vol. 2 this past week, grabbing a long list of talent for the project. A worthy standout on the album is "Eyes" featuring Boosie Badazz. Boosie's longevity and experience is the main focus of "Eyes," a track that finds the vet musing about the things he's seen. As you can imagine, Boosie has seen many occurrences.

The instrumental isn't one of the best on the project, but Boosie shines regardless. Vague synths flutter around basic trap drums to produce a generic-sounding beat that is neither bad nor amazing. Luckily, Boosie's lyrics carry the excitement of the song. He touches on friends gone wrong, personal health, snitches, liars, and hood tales. As usual, Boosie's crackling vocals showcase emotion potently.

Quotable Lyrics

It was a dream, me and my brothers

To be on that level

Not begging for nothing

Just running with hustlers

Starting serving the fiends

Me and my cousins