mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Zaytoven Enlists Boosie Badazz For "Eyes"

Karlton Jahmal
September 05, 2020 11:18
199 Views
11
1
ZaytovenZaytoven
Zaytoven

Eyes
Zaytoven Feat. Boosie Badazz

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
meh
50% (3)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
2 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
1 MAKE IT STOP

There's wisdom behind those eyes.


Zaytoven dropped of Pack Just Landed Vol. 2 this past week, grabbing a long list of talent for the project. A worthy standout on the album is "Eyes" featuring Boosie Badazz. Boosie's longevity and experience is the main focus of "Eyes," a track that finds the vet musing about the things he's seen. As you can imagine, Boosie has seen many occurrences.

The instrumental isn't one of the best on the project, but Boosie shines regardless. Vague synths flutter around basic trap drums to produce a generic-sounding beat that is neither bad nor amazing. Luckily, Boosie's lyrics carry the excitement of the song. He touches on friends gone wrong, personal health, snitches, liars, and hood tales. As usual, Boosie's crackling vocals showcase emotion potently.

Quotable Lyrics
It was a dream, me and my brothers
To be on that level
Not begging for nothing
Just running with hustlers
Starting serving the fiends
Me and my cousins

Zaytoven Boosie Badazz eyes Pack Just Landed Vol. 2
1 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Zaytoven Enlists Boosie Badazz For "Eyes"
11
1
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject