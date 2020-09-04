Zaytoven Drops "Pack Just Landed Vol. 2" Ft. Chief Keef, Yo Gotti, G Herbo, Boosie Badazz

It was right about a month ago when Zaytoven dropped of Pack Just Landed Vol. 1, and he wasted no time in delivering the project's follow up. The famed producer has worked with hundreds of artists in his decades-long career, and he's proving that he still is able to create hits with both established and rising talent. On Pack Just Landed Vol. 2, you'll hear many of the same artists that were included in the first installment as Zaytoven once again stays true to the Down South trap sound that permeates the charts.

Pack Just Landed Vol. 2 features dozens of artists: 147 CalBoy, Lil Gotit, Yo Gotti, Luh Soldier, Yung Fume, Tiffany Bleu, Pretty Yella, Sig H.B, Yung LA, Chief Keef, COE Mook, Tracy T, Boosie Badazz, G Herbo, Lil Yachty, OJ Da Juiceman, R2R. Stream the stacked mixtape and let us know what you think.

Tracklist

1. Learn How 2 Luv ft. 147 CalBoy

2. John Wall ft. Lil Gotit & Yo Gotti

3. Not Average ft. Luh Soldier

4. True Colors ft. Yung Fume, Tiffany Bleu, Pretty Yella

5. My Heart ft. Sig H.B

6. Cartier ft. Yung LA

7. Street Cat ft. Chief Keef

8. Woosah ft. Chief Keef

9. China Town

10. Gloria ft. COE Mook

11. Hittin ft. Tracy T, Young LA

12. Eyes ft. Boosie Badazz

13. Hope ft. G Herbo

14. Ridin Round ft. Lil Yachty

15. Numbers ft. OJ Da Juiceman

16. Heart of a Souja ft. R2R