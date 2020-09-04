mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Zaytoven Drops "Pack Just Landed Vol. 2" Ft. Chief Keef, Yo Gotti, G Herbo, Boosie Badazz

Erika Marie
September 04, 2020 02:36
Pack Just Landed Vol. 2
Zaytoven

The celebrated producer shares his second project in less than a month.


It was right about a month ago when Zaytoven dropped of Pack Just Landed Vol. 1, and he wasted no time in delivering the project's follow up. The famed producer has worked with hundreds of artists in his decades-long career, and he's proving that he still is able to create hits with both established and rising talent. On Pack Just Landed Vol. 2, you'll hear many of the same artists that were included in the first installment as Zaytoven once again stays true to the Down South trap sound that permeates the charts.

Pack Just Landed Vol. 2 features dozens of artists: 147 CalBoy, Lil Gotit, Yo Gotti, Luh Soldier, Yung Fume, Tiffany Bleu, Pretty Yella, Sig H.B, Yung LA, Chief Keef, COE Mook, Tracy T, Boosie Badazz, G Herbo, Lil Yachty, OJ Da Juiceman, R2R. Stream the stacked mixtape and let us know what you think.

Tracklist

1. Learn How 2 Luv ft. 147 CalBoy
2. John Wall ft. Lil Gotit & Yo Gotti
3. Not Average ft. Luh Soldier
4. True Colors ft. Yung Fume, Tiffany Bleu, Pretty Yella
5. My Heart ft. Sig H.B
6. Cartier ft. Yung LA
7. Street Cat ft. Chief Keef
8. Woosah ft. Chief Keef
9. China Town
10. Gloria ft. COE Mook
11. Hittin ft. Tracy T, Young LA
12. Eyes ft. Boosie Badazz
13. Hope ft. G Herbo
14. Ridin Round ft. Lil Yachty
15. Numbers ft. OJ Da Juiceman
16. Heart of a Souja ft. R2R

