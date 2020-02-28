Zaytoven Calls On Lil Keed & Lil Gotit For New A-Team Song "G5"

Zaytoven, Lil Yachty, Lil Keed and Lil Gotit have joined forces to form the A-Team, a 10-track project highlighting the rising “lil” ATL artists. While we already heard the title track last month, we’ve decided to highlight another standout record for y’all today and that being “G5” with Lil Keed and Lil Gotit.

Over production from Zaytoven Beatz, Keed and Gotit show of their individual styles and bars, rapping about getting money & baggin’ bitches, among other braggadocios things. Take a listen and let us know what you think!

Stream the rest of A-Team right here if you haven't done so already.

Quotable Lyrics:

When they say I'm dirty bitch Im dirtier than ever

You know they slugged out my twin, know I'm slimier then ever

N*gga acting like they hard but they softer than ever

Do anything smart bitch you know I’m too clever