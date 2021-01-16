mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Zayn Returns With Third Solo Album "Nobody Is Listening"

Alexander Cole
January 16, 2021 09:30
Nobody Is Listening
Zayn

Zayn is back with a short and sweet 11-track album.


One Direction feels like something that was put in a time capsule years ago, especially considering the fact that all of the members are now doing their own thing and have solid solo careers. Harry Styles has particularly stood out over the years although Zayn has certainly been doing his thing as well. He has delivered a couple of solo albums over the last few years and on Friday, he came through with another new effort, this time called Nobody Is Listening.

This brand new album is only 11 tracks and 35 minutes long, which is a huge change of pace from his last project which had a whopping 29 songs. Regardless, fans will definitely enjoy this new effort as it features Zayn in his comfort place, delivering some interesting tracks that build upon his previous output. Considering the length, this is definitely a digestible project, and if you're interested, you can stream it below.

