We're days away from Grammy Weekend, and while it doesn't seem as festive as years prior due to COVID-19 concerns, dozens of artists and musicians are excited to learn if they'll be taking home a coveted award. The anticipation is met with disdain from a faction of music fans who are upset about the list of nominees, particularly The Weeknd's exclusion while his After Hours album has remained on the charts for nearly an entire year. The Recording Academy has given their statement as to why The Weeknd wasn't included, but the controversy caused a larger conversation about the Grammys and their voting process to be had.



Frazer Harrison / Staff / Getty Images

Former One Direction singer Zayn Malik woke up and chose verbal violence with The Recording Academy on Tuesday (March 9) and tweeted his frustrations with the award ceremony. "F*ck the grammys and everyone associated," wrote the singer. "Unless you shake hands and send gifts, there’s no nomination considerations. Next year I’ll send you a basket of confectionary."

Soon, Zayn was inundated with responses and people began to discuss if he was upset because his recently released album, Nobody Is Listening, is ineligible for consideration at this year's show. After learning of the speculation, Zayn returned with an explanation regarding why he has a bone to pick with one of the music industry's most coveted awards.

"My tweet was not personal or about eligibility but was about the need for inclusion and the lack of transparency of the nomination process and the space that creates and allows favoritism, racism, and netwokring politics to influence the voting process," the new father added. It's reported that neither Zayn nor his former band One Direction has been nominated for a Grammy.



Twitter