It's a celebratory week for pop star Zayn Malik and his supermodel girlfriend Gigi Hadid. The two stars quietly welcomed their first child into the world this past weekend, and it's reported that the pair are now parents of a beautiful baby girl. The former One Direction singer posted a photo of his newborn's hand gripping onto his finger with a tender caption that spelled his enthusiasm at becoming a father.

"Our baby girl is here, healthy & beautiful," Zayn shared on social media today (September 23). "To try put into words how i am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love i feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding. Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, & thankful for the life we will have together x."

Gigi posted a photo of her own with a brief caption of her "angel." She wrote, "Our girl joined us earth-side this weekend and she’s already changed our world. So in love." Hundreds of thousands of fans have swarmed social media after the photo was shared, however, neither Zayn nor Gigi have revealed their baby girl's name just yet. Check out their posts below.