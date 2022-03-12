ZayBang's "Play For Keeps" Featuring Lil Yee, 22nd Jim, Lil Bean & Money Man Is Here

On Friday, March 11th, ZayBang delivered his long-awaited Play For Keeps album, consisting of 12 tracks, four of which see appearances from names like Lil Yee, 22nd Jim, Lil Bean, and Money Man, who comes through on "Get Up With Me."

Over on Instagram, Zay explained the meaning behind his work's name. "I called my project Play For Keeps because in life that's the only way to play it," he shared. "I took my time on this, I hope y'all f*ck with it."

The last time we received an album from ZayBang was in February of 2021 when he delivered Point Guard, which saw features from Keez, Ock, C Hussle, DropZone, Tiff, D-Lo, Nef The Pharaoh, and Lil Bean. Prior to that, October of 2020 gave us his collab tape with Bean, The Label.

Stream Play For Keeps below and let us know what your top three favourite titles are in the comment section.

Tracklist:

1. Play For Keeps

2. Unnoticed

3. Starting 5

4. Ima Dog (feat. 22nd Jim)

5. Lifestyle

6. Problem Child

7. Heart Cold (feat. Lil Bean)

8. Get Up With Me (feat. Money Man)

9. Forgot About Me

10. Not Goin Back N Forth

11. Fall Again

12. Janky Promoters