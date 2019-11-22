Dwyane Wade is one of the most legendary basketball players of the current era and now that he is in retirement, he can sit back and watch his son Zaire Wade tear it up in high school. Wade is currently playing for Sierra Canyon and he has been paired up with the likes of Bronny Wade. Last night, Sierra Canyon played their first game of the season against Montgomery and won the match 91-44. It was a pretty easy win and Zaire made a huge impact as he was making passes and scoring buckets.

According to TMZ, Wade made one of his best plays of the game early on as he threw down an alley-oop. What made this play so special was the fact his dad was actually in attendance and sitting front row. It doesn't seem like LeBron was there which makes sense since he is busy playing with the Lakers.

Sierra Canyon's games are being broadcast on ESPN this year which is a pretty big deal, especially for a high school team. Bronny and Zaire are huge names in high school basketball and plenty of people will want to see how they play together this season. These two have the potential to go far with their careers and scouts will be heavily scoping out their games to see even more plays like this.