Well known sneaker customizer Dominic Ciambrone, aka The Shoe Surgeon, has been killing the Air Jordan 1 game as of late, which has resulted in the release of a luxe Chicago colorway of Travis Scott's Air Jordan 1, as well as a tie-dye pair made from AstroWorld merch and another exotic "What the Scrap” Air Jordan 1 colorway.

For his latest AJ1 project, The Shoe Surgeon crafted a 1-of-1 for Dwyane Wade's son, Zaire.

The "Zaire Wade" Air Jordan 1 borrows design cues from Virgil Abloh's popular Off-White x AJ1 collab, featuring "02" detailing as a nod to the year Zaire was born, as well as "Zaire" printed on the white midsole and his middle name "Blessing" stamped on the translucent, tie-dye sole.

The Shoe Surgeon notes:

"We handcrafted these 1/1 AJ1s for Zaire Wade with up cycled tie dye fabric, Zaire printed on the midsole and his middle name Blessing printed under a translucent tie dye outsole."

