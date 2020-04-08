Zaia Sets A Tone With His Spooky New Single "Demons"

In an age where many deem imitation to be the starting point to success, it's refreshing to see a young rapper slide onto the scene driven entirely by instinct. For Atlanta's Zaia, who made a strong first impression with his breakout single "Blue," the route appears to be fueled by a fondness for the macabre, the eerie, and the ominous. Even when his chosen instrumentals suggest otherwise, like the score of the Ryan Gosling-led Drive, there is a permeating sense of tension lying beneath.

On "Demons," Zaia sets things off in a frantic state, riding the percussive instrumental with a confident flow. Despite only being a newcomer in the game, there's something undeniably self-assured in his delivery, which bodes well for his future endeavors. Chronicling a literal case of ghosts-of-girlfriends-past, Zaia deftly navigates both warbling bass and firey guitars as he avoids the phantom's grasp. If you're looking for a promising new voice to add onto your radar, look no further than 22-year-old ATLien Zaia. What do you think of "Demons?"

QUOTABLE LYRICS

Feeling like you put a hex on me

Saving you, like an "S" on me