mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Zaia Sets A Tone With His Spooky New Single "Demons"

Mitch Findlay
April 08, 2020 16:31
182 Views
02
0
2020 Not-Fit-For-Society2020 Not-Fit-For-Society
2020 Not-Fit-For-Society

Demons
Zaia

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
hottttt
63% (2)
Rate
Audience Rating
1 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
1 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Atlanta rapper Zaia makes a strong impression with his creepy new single "Demons," which borrows heavily from the horror genre.


In an age where many deem imitation to be the starting point to success, it's refreshing to see a young rapper slide onto the scene driven entirely by instinct. For Atlanta's Zaia, who made a strong first impression with his breakout single "Blue," the route appears to be fueled by a fondness for the macabre, the eerie, and the ominous. Even when his chosen instrumentals suggest otherwise, like the score of the Ryan Gosling-led Drive, there is a permeating sense of tension lying beneath. 

On "Demons," Zaia sets things off in a frantic state, riding the percussive instrumental with a confident flow. Despite only being a newcomer in the game, there's something undeniably self-assured in his delivery, which bodes well for his future endeavors. Chronicling a literal case of ghosts-of-girlfriends-past, Zaia deftly navigates both warbling bass and firey guitars as he avoids the phantom's grasp. If you're looking for a promising new voice to add onto your radar, look no further than 22-year-old ATLien Zaia. What do you think of "Demons?"

QUOTABLE LYRICS

Feeling like you put a hex on me
Saving you, like an "S" on me

Zaia
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  2
  0
  182
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Zaia atlanta
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Zaia Sets A Tone With His Spooky New Single "Demons"
02
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject