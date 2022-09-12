Zaia Returns With "B M X" Single: Listen

Along with the many other new arrivals that landed on DSPs this past New Music Friday, rapper Zaia made his return with a new single called "BMX," along with an accompanying music video.

"Much love to every person a part of making this video as beautiful as it is. Thank y'all," the artist wrote in an Instagram post over the weekend, showing love to his team for pulling off yet another successful project.

"Wake up in the morning I'm depressed / N*ggas in my business like I'm paying them a good check," Zaia vents on the song's first few bars. "Bitches on my d*ck like BMX / I don't wanna talk unless you coming with the good neck / No disrespect / My gun talk told me watch your stress / No disrespect / Show me how you ride BMX."

Stream the VERY ALONE artist's new arrival on Spotify or Apple Music below, and tap back in with HNHH later to check out more music from your favourite artists.

