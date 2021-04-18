Speaking at JusticeCon2021, director Zack Synder admitted that he wanted to cast Wayne T. Carr to play Green Lantern in his version of Justice League. Synder says he went as far as to film a scene with Carr as Green Lantern in his driveway.

"I said, ‘Look, there’s a chance that this doesn’t make it in the movie,” Snyder said. “I’m not 100% sure he thought it was real, legit. We had made him a CG suit and because it was COVID and we couldn’t really do a real suit… The mandate was to make it look as physical as possible.”



Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Synder explained to Vanity Fair, earlier this year, that his Green Lantern cameo was replaced by an appearance from Martian Manhunter at the end of the film. He said that the studio said they strongly were against him doing Green Lantern.

“We shot a version of this scene with Green Lantern, but the studio really fought me and said, ‘We really don’t want you to do Green Lantern,’” Snyder said. “So I made a deal with them, and they let me do this [instead].”

Zack Snyder's Justice League was released on HBO Max on March 18 and is over four hours long.

