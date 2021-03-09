There is a lot of hype surrounding the release of Zack Snyder's Justice League. The upcoming four-hour director's cut of Justice League, which has long been teased as the "Snyder Cut", is set to premiere on March 18, 2021. However, lucky fans were given early access to the film on HBO Max when the streaming platform accidentally hid the DC Comics film under Tom & Jerry.

According to a number of reports, Zack Snyder's Justice League was being shown to people who tried to watch Tom & Jerry for a brief period on Monday. The issue has been resolved with HBO Max issuing the following statement: "'Zack Snyder’s Justice League' was temporarily available on HBO Max, and the error was addressed within minutes."

The film is set to show the Justice League story as director Zack Snyder originally envisioned it. It serves as a continuation of the 2017 film, which was widely criticized by fans upon its release.

Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill, Gal Gadot, Amy Adams, Ray Fisher, Jason Momoa, Ezra Miller, and many more star in the upcoming blockbuster.

Are you looking forward for the "Snyder Cut" to finally be released? Did you manage to catch a glimpse of the film on Monday night? Zack Snyder's Justice League comes out on March 18, 2021.

