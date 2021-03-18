Zack Snyder has been a busy man as of late, with two major streaming service releases set for this spring. On May 21, Snyder's apocalyptic zombie thriller Army of the Dead arrives on Netflix, but today, the once-fabled and now official "Snyder Cut" of "Justice League" has finally been released on HBO Max, despite being accidentally leaked earlier last week. Fans of DC Comics, the DC Extended Universe, and superhero movies, in general, are teeming with excitement, and many have taken to Twitter to share their live reactions and overall thoughts about Zack Snyder's Justice League.

Zack Snyder's Justice League, a.k.a. the Snyder Cut, is a four-hour-long superhero epic that expounds upon the original 2017 release of Justice League to reveal how Zack Snyder originally envisioned the film prior to him leaving the project mid-production. New additions to the film include the return of Jared Leto's polarizing take on The Joker as well as extended camera time for Ray Fisher's character Cyborg.

Early reviews of the Snyder Cut from critics have deemed the new version of Justice League to be just as sloppy and all over the place as the version released in 2017, but today fans are giving their opinions about the Snyder Cut and revealing whether it was worth the wait.

Have you already seen Zack Snyder's Justice League? If so, how does it stack up against the original?