When the much-maligned Suicide Squad first released in 2016, one of the more widely-discussed (and controversial) elements was Jared Leto's interpretation of Joker. Though seemingly destined for mixed reviews the moment fans first glimpsed the "damaged" face tattoo, some have since come to appreciate what the Academy Award-winning actor brought to the character -- despite having the majority of his scenes cut from David Ayer's final cut.

Rich Polk/Getty Images

And while it seemed as if Leto's time as the Joker had come to an end, against all odds, Zack Snyder opted to bring him back for his wildly anticipated four-hour-cut of Zack Snyder's Justice League. Though some were utterly bamboozled by the unexpected turn of events, others were cautiously optimistic that Snyder and Leto could learn from prior missteps and salvage the reputation of the notorious Mr. J. While the jury is still out on that front, Snyder appears to be centering a new marketing campaign around the Joker's return, taking to Twitter to share an ominous promotional picture from the upcoming re-cut.

Ever the team player, Snyder made sure to give a special shout-out to Suicide Squad David Ayer, who was said to have been plagued by similar studio interference issues during the filming process. "Amazing character you created. Honored to have our worlds collide," writes Snyder, alongside a shadowy glimpse at Leto's "road-weary" Joker.

Look for Jared Leto's Joker reprisal to manifest when Zack Snyder's Justice League releases on Thursday, March 18th, exclusively on HBO Max.