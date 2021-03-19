At long last, the oft-requested Snyder Cut of Justice League has been released in full four-hour glory. Available to watch on HBO Max, the gargantuan superhero epic offers Zack Snyder's take on the 2017 crossover epic, and many have already declared it to be an improvement. Not only that, but it also serves to have reignited interest in Snyder's take on the DC superhero universe -- though it's unlikely the Justice League franchise will continue in its current iteration.

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Still, for those who might have been keen on seeing where Snyder took the story were future films to manifest, a new report from Vanity Fair offers a bit of insight into his ultimate vision. With many hints and moments of foreshadowing being since inserted into the Snyder Cut, the director opened up about where the story was headed. Should you be looking to go into the updated Justice League unspoiled, consider averting your gaze.

For one, Snyder confirms that Lois Lane was pregnant at the end of the film, a child seemingly conceived prior to Superman's "demise" in Batman Vs Superman. Evidently, Snyder had big plans for said child, who was actually meant to take up the cape and cowl as the next Batman. “It was going to be Lois and Superman’s son,” the filmmaker revealed. “He doesn’t have any powers, and then he was going to end up being the new Batman.”

He details a potential scene that would presumably close out his trilogy, a flash-forward during which Clark Kent and Lois Lane would visit the Batcave. “Twenty years later, on the anniversary of [Batman’s] death, they take young Bruce Kent down to the Batcave and they say, ‘Your Uncle Bruce would’ve been proud if you did this,’” Snyder revealed. As for Ben Affleck's Batman, the director explains that he was set to perish at some point during the second or third movie, sacrificing his own life to save the life of Lois Lane.

From the sound of Snyder's description, the Justice League trilogy would have been a truly ambitious -- and complicated -- affair. Should you be all caught up and eager to unpack the plot beats of Snyder's epic saga, check out the entire interview over at Vanity Fair.