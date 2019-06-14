Zack Fox & Kenny Beats Drop Hilarious New Song "Jesus Is The One (I Got Depression)"

Zack Fox and Kenny Beats make up one of the most exciting duos in hip-hop today. Zack Fox is different from anybody out there right now, comedically dropping bars as he transitions from a comedian to a successful rapper. Kenny Beats is the perfect producer for him, giving Fox a platform to deliver his gems in a truly eclectic manner. Can you think of anybody else that would shout out Tay-K and then Palestine one after the other on record? Zack Fox is your guy and he's just come through with his latest single "Jesus Is The One (I Got Depression)."

The track is short, clocking in at under two minutes but there's enough packed in here for you to enjoy it for hours. From shouting out mental illness to saying he'll rob his mother to buy an old Chevy, this is a must-listen.

Quotable Lyrics:

Bitch, you better praise God or I'ma shoot, and that’s on God

I ain't playin' ’bout my Lord and Savior, I'm on my job

If you ain't a Christian, I'ma stab you in the face

If it ain't 'bout Jesus, I'ma hit you with this K