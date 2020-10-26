Zack De La Rocha's Remix Of OutKast's "B.O.B" Gets Official Release

Zack De La Rocha is no stranger to hip-hop collaboration, with his band Rage Against The Machine having made him an honorary ally of the culture. And while this isn't exactly a recent drop, it would appear that Zack De La Rocha's remix of OutKast's classic Stankonia single "B.o.B" has obtained its first-ever streaming release, nearly twenty years after its initial release. It should be noted that upon its drop was originally a radio-exclusive release (imagine that), and as such, has developed somewhat of a cult following over the years.

Speaking with Rolling Stone, both Big Boi and Andre 3000 offered a few words about the De La Rocha remix, which brings a heavier emphasis on the guitar throughout the already-explosive single. On that note, De La Rocha's presence is felt primarily through his distorted tone, a signature ingredient of the Rage Against The Machine sound -- though it might have been nice to hear him spit a few bars alongside Three Stacks and Big Boi. "Zack added an extra layer of grunge to a masterpiece,” praises Big Boi, in an official press release. “I’m a fan of the Rage sound so it was an honor to have them involved in a remix," adds the ever-elusive Andre.

Be sure to check out the once-rare remix of "B.O.B," now available on streaming platforms for the first time ever. What do you think of Zack De La Rocha's take?

QUOTABLE LYRICS

Inslumnational, underground

Thunder pounds when I stomp the ground

Like a million elephants or silverback orangutan

You can't stop the train

Who want some don't come unprepared

I'll be there, but when I leave there

Bet I'll be a household name

Weatherman tellin' us it ain't gon' rain