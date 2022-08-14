Zack de la Rocha has suffered a torn Achilles tendon, according to a close friend of the legendary Rage Against The Machine singer. de la Rocha has been performing with limited mobility during the band's ongoing reunion tour since falling on stage in Chicago, last month.

“I went to see my good friend Zack (with his torn Achilles) perform last night at Madison Square Garden, one of the most hallowed venues in the modern world,” Glen E. Friedman said in an Instagram post on Saturday. “Even having to sit during the performance Zack De La Rocha showed the world what they had been missing in all the years he had been away from this incredible group of musicians. Zack 'brought it' like few other ever have or ever could. Integrity, and heart, the touchstones of the most important and greatest."



Theo Wargo / Getty Images

The post comes after Rage Against The Machine recently announced that they'd be canceling their UK and European leg of the tour. Citing "medical guidance," the band wrote in a statement, last week, that it'd be too risky for De La Rocha to continue performing after their stretch of Madison Square Garden shows.

Their statement reads, "Rage Against the Machine will be finishing their run at Madison Square Garden on August 11, 12 & 14 and then Zack must return home for rest and rehabilitation. The flights, travel time, and rigorous schedule in the U.K. and Europe are simply too much of a risk for a complete recovery. We are so sorry to all of our fans who have waited years to see us and hope to Rage again soon."

The band hopes that de la Rocha will be healthy by the band's scheduled North American shows in early 2023.

Check out Friedman's recent Instagram post below.





[Via]