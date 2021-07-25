Zach Zoya's New Song "Understand" Is Perfect For Your Summer Playlists

Zach Zoya is one of the best artists coming out of Montreal, Quebec right now and he has proven himself to be incredibly versatile with his art. From spitting bars to offering melodies, Zoya can do it all and it has led to high expectations amongst his fans. The Montrealer has a new EP planned and to help promote it, he has dropped a brand new single called "Understand" which will prove to be an essential track for your playlists this summer.

Throughout the entire song, Zoya offers up a nostalgic feel as we get bubbly chords that have that beach vibe. Meanwhile, his melodies add new life to the song all while he delivers braggadocios lyrics about his status in his city. As a rising star in Montreal, Zoya has every right to feel this way, and his confidence props the song up to a new level.

You can stream the new track, below.

Quotable Lyrics:

Rolling through my ends

I need me some blessings

Won't you come and spend a minute with me

Rolling through my ends

Try to understand me

You know I'm the man here, don't be so demanding