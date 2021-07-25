mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Zach Zoya's New Song "Understand" Is Perfect For Your Summer Playlists

Alexander Cole
July 25, 2021 11:55
54 Views
00
0
Image via Zach ZoyaImage via Zach Zoya
Image via Zach Zoya

Understand
Zach Zoya

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Zach Zoya is back with a new single that is undeniably catchy.


Zach Zoya is one of the best artists coming out of Montreal, Quebec right now and he has proven himself to be incredibly versatile with his art. From spitting bars to offering melodies, Zoya can do it all and it has led to high expectations amongst his fans. The Montrealer has a new EP planned and to help promote it, he has dropped a brand new single called "Understand" which will prove to be an essential track for your playlists this summer.

Throughout the entire song, Zoya offers up a nostalgic feel as we get bubbly chords that have that beach vibe. Meanwhile, his melodies add new life to the song all while he delivers braggadocios lyrics about his status in his city. As a rising star in Montreal, Zoya has every right to feel this way, and his confidence props the song up to a new level.

You can stream the new track, below.

Quotable Lyrics:

Rolling through my ends
I need me some blessings
Won't you come and spend a minute with me
Rolling through my ends
Try to understand me
You know I'm the man here, don't be so demanding

Zach Zoya
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  0
  0
  54
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Zach Zoya Zach Zoya Understand new music new song
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Zach Zoya's New Song "Understand" Is Perfect For Your Summer Playlists
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject