Zach Zoya Slows Things Down For The Ladies On "Feelings"

One of the most versatile young artists coming out of Montreal, Zach Zoya is slowing things down on his latest single "Feelings." Following up his previous successes, including "Who Dat," which is nearing a million streams on Spotify, Zach Zoya dropped a new record for the ladies, tapping into his R&B side.

"Feelings" is the first single from Zach Zoya this year. It also marks a sharp turn in the artist's trajectory, taking a different route as he looks to make an impact in the R&B world. The Universal Music Canada signee's new catchy single will give you a taste of what Zoya is all about. Stay tuned for more as he looks to set the music business ablaze during his freshman year.

What do you think of the new single from Zach Zoya?

Quotable Lyrics:

Anytime you walk it's a runway, babe

I'd be a fool to miss it

You could be the meal to my entrée, babe

Shawty lookin' so delicious