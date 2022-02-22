Zach Zoya Releases New Song "Strangers In The House"

Following the release of his 2020 project Spectrum, Quebec-based artist Zach Zoya spent much of the following year preparing himself for another strong campaign, dropping a few one-off singles and expanding his sound. It looks like he's kicking off his latest chapter with his new single, "Strangers in the House" featuring Soran, which dropped last week.

The new record is somewhat of a send-off from what we've become used to from Zach, mellowing out his sound and collaborating with fellow Montrealer, Soran. In the track, Zach explains that he's tired of writing love songs, taking a different approach and nailing it for a more pop-friendly vibe.

Stay tuned for more from this rising artist as he looks set to release some new music in the coming months. Let us know what you think in the comments.





Quotable Lyrics:

Horoscope-driven, chart-reading-ass shortie

I love me a Scorpio moon-ass shortie

I could get cocky, then pretty, then cockier

Long d*ck stretch 'bout twenty, 'bout forty yards