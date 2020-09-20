Zach Zoya Continues To Put Montreal On The Map With "In Da Way"

Zach Zoya has become a mainstay when it comes to the Montreal rap scene and thanks to his ability to craft a wide range of sounds, he has been able to expand his fanbase outside of the city. At this point, when Zoya drops a song, you can expect a quality effort and that's exactly what he comes through with on his brand new single called "In Da Way."

In this track, we see Zoya provide some melodic verses and a catchy hook that immediately grabs your attention. This song definitely has an r&b influence to it, which helps deliver a vibe that is perfect for your weekend playlist.

Quotable Lyrics:

Drunk out of my mind, I’m seeing double

Getting lotta dough gon get me in trouble

Big whole stack of paper got me day dreaming yeah

But I stay scheming yeah Got my head spinning yeah