mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Zach Zoya Continues To Put Montreal On The Map With "In Da Way"

Alexander Cole
September 20, 2020 11:57
156 Views
12
0
Image via Zach ZoyaImage via Zach Zoya
Image via Zach Zoya

In Da Way
Zach Zoya

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
not feeling it
38% (2)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
1 MEH
1 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Zach Zoya's new single "In Da Way" provides fans with some melodic vibes.


Zach Zoya has become a mainstay when it comes to the Montreal rap scene and thanks to his ability to craft a wide range of sounds, he has been able to expand his fanbase outside of the city. At this point, when Zoya drops a song, you can expect a quality effort and that's exactly what he comes through with on his brand new single called "In Da Way."

In this track, we see Zoya provide some melodic verses and a catchy hook that immediately grabs your attention. This song definitely has an r&b influence to it, which helps deliver a vibe that is perfect for your weekend playlist.

Give this track a spin, and let us know what you think, in the comments below.

Quotable Lyrics:

Drunk out of my mind, I’m seeing double
Getting lotta dough gon get me in trouble
Big whole stack of paper got me day dreaming yeah 
But I stay scheming yeah  Got my head spinning yeah 

Zach Zoya
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  1  2
  0
  156
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Zach Zoya Zach Zoya In Da Way new song new music
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Zach Zoya Continues To Put Montreal On The Map With "In Da Way"
12
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject