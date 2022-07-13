When it comes to his play on the field, Zach Wilson hasn't made many headlines. His rookie season with the New York Jets was underwhelming, to say the least, and fans aren't exactly stoked about the team's future right now. With that being said, Wilson has managed to make headlines for completely different reasons, and as we reported earlier this week, his popularity is at an all-time high,

Essentially, Wilson was accused of sleeping with his mom's best friend. This allegation came from his ex-girlfriend Abbey Gile, who is reportedly dating Wilson's former teammate and roommate at BYU. Needless to say, we are experiencing new levels of messiness right now.

For the last few days, fans have been waiting to see if Wilson would react to the allegations. Today, he ended up breaking his silence on the matter, although he did so in a very cheeky way. As you can see in his Instagram caption down below, Wilson acknowledged that he's heard the rumors, however, he's not speaking about them directly.

"Took the boys to @gozzerranchclub in Idaho before camp! Poor cell service…what I miss?" Wilson.





If you were invested in Wilson's response, you are probably going to be waiting many lifetimes.