Zach LaVine has been one of the most consistent young players in the NBA over the past few years. Unfortunately, his talents have been wasted on the Chicago Bulls as the team continues to struggle in the standings. Regardless, LaVine is currently posting the best stats of his career and there is a real chance he could end up in the all-star game.

LaVine has proven himself to be incredibly valuable and there are a few teams taking notice. One of those teams is none other than the New York Knicks, who according to Ian Begley of SNY, are looking to see if they can trade for him.

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Per Begley:

"Obviously, now that Brooklyn has traded for James Harden, you can count the Nets out on LaVine. But as the 2021 trade deadline approaches, the Knicks are still keeping an eye on LaVine’s situation in Chicago, per SNY sources. LaVine can be a free agent in 2022. So you can be sure that the Knicks are among many teams monitoring the dynamic between the Bulls and their young star. It’s unclear if Chicago is open to listening to offers on LaVine, who will likely command a max contract as a free agent."

The Knicks have been keeping tabs on LaVine for a while so it only makes sense that they would be so aggressive when it comes to tracking his situation. Over the coming months, the Knicks will have big decisions to make and LaVine will be one of the key players to watch throughout the free-agent cycle.

