Prior to Lonzo Ball's injury this season, the Chicago Bulls were arguably the best team in the Eastern Conference. Zach LaVine, Ball, and DeMar DeRozan were fantastic together, and it was clear that this team could have gone far if healthy. With that being said, the Bulls will now have to do their best to keep LaVine whose contract just expired.

LaVine is now eligible for a massive contract, and the Bulls are expected to offer him top dollar. With that being said, it is completely up to LaVine whether or not he re-signs. Needless to say, fans of the team are very nervous about what's about to happen.

While speaking to the media today, LaVine didn't exactly swing one way or the other. He acknowledged that he loves Chicago, however, he is open-minded to other offers.

"I understand the relationship I've had with AK and the last five years here, I hope the city understands how much I care about the Bulls," LaVine said. "I'm going into everything open-minded but knowing how much I've enjoyed my time here."

This free agency cycle is going to be massive, and there is no doubt that LaVine will be a huge part of that. With that said, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest updates from the NBA world.