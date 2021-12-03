Zach LaVine has been lights out for the Chicago Bulls over these past couple of seasons, and there is no doubt that he will continue to be a star on the team for years to come. He has led the Bulls to a phenomenal start to the season, especially with Lonzo Ball and DeMar DeRozan by his side. The Bulls are looking like real contenders in a stacked Eastern Conference, and while it's going to be a tough road ahead, the Bulls are ready to finally get back into the postseason.

As for last night, LaVine and the Bulls took on the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. The Bulls came away with a 119-115 win, and before the game, LaVine was feeling extra confident. In fact, he even had some words for Stephen A. Smith, who was in attendance.

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

As Daniel Greenberg wrote on Twitter, Smith went on First Take this morning and claimed that LaVine told him "I know you want us to lose tonight but it ain't happening." Sure enough, LaVine's trash talk worked as the Bulls came through with yet another victory that cements their place among the elite teams out East.

With his new teammates, it's easy to see why LaVine would be so brazen now. He has a reason to stay in Chicago, and given the team's historic past, this can only be a good thing for the city and its fans .