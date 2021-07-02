Sneakers these days are incredibly expensive, especially if you're a young kid who doesn't have all that much disposable income. If you're trying to impress your friends with your drip, you're going to need a lot of money, or you're going to need to have some sort of fate on your side. Well, for some lucky kids browsing the shelves at Swish Studios in Los Angeles this past week, fate struck them in the best way possible.

As you can see in the Instagram post below, Chicago Bulls star Zach LaVine pulled up to the store and ended up copping shoes for every single kid who was looking around. Each kid had big smiles on their faces and it seems as though many of them came away with some Air Jordan 4s.

"S/O @zachlavine8 for stopping by and buying every kid in the store a pair of kicks," Swish Studios wrote. "Looking forward to seeing you do some damage for Team USA."

LaVine has been nothing short of phenomenal for the Bulls although unfortunately, we haven't seen him surrounded by a great team yet. Either way, this was a great gesture and we're sure those kids will be proudly rocking their new kicks throughout the summer.

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images