Zach LaVine has been having himself an incredible season with the Chicago Bulls and everyone is taking notice. The star was just named to his very first All-Star Game and with his profile increasing, LaVine is amassing more and more fans. Unfortunately, with more fans comes more obsessive supporters, who think they know you better than they actually do. This can lead to some compromising situations, and sometimes, authorities need to get involved.

That is exactly what happened on Thursday night, according to TMZ, as LaVine was visited by a woman at his home. Based on the report, the woman traveled from a completely different state and showed up at the home unannounced. LaVine didn't know her and when she wouldn't go, he called the police.

As the story goes, the police came to the house and took the woman away, where they eventually brought her to the hospital for a mental health checkup. For now, it doesn't seem like the woman will be facing any real consequences although this could change if LaVine decides to press charges.

So far, the NBA superstar has not given his take on the situation. The Bulls star has other things on his mind, as the NBA All-Star Game goes down in Atlanta on Sunday.

[Via]