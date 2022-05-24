Zach LaVine was a stud for the Chicago Bulls this season. Unfortunately, the Bulls underperformed late in the season due to injuries. The team was hovering around first in the Eastern Conference until these injuries took hold of them, however, the team's performance in the first half of the year certainly filled fans with quite a bit of hope for the future of the franchise.

Now, LaVine is a free agent and he will have a big decision to make. At this point, it seems like LaVine wants to test the market which means the Bulls aren't guaranteed to get him back. This should definitely scare all of the Bulls fans out there who figured LaVine was a lock to stay, just a few months ago.

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Some rumors have placed LaVine with the Los Angeles Lakers. Of course, the Lakers are always going to be part of rumors, however, LaVine fed into them last night while out and about in L.A. According to TMZ, LaVine was asked about the Lakers which led to LaVine saying "I've always been a big fan."

While this might not mean much, these are words that will most certainly scare Bulls fans. Free agency is a very scary time and LaVine is about to make it that much more gut wrenching.

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

