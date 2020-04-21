Zacari Samples A Classic With "This Woman's Work"

The Weeknd, Justin Timberlake, Robin Thicke, Maxwell, and D'Angelo are just a handful of today's singers in pop culture that tackle those high notes with ease. Every generation has its singers who are able to impress listeners with their vocal abilities, including men who add themselves to the list of the select few with a falsetto range. Top Dawg Entertainment's Zacari is an emerging artist with a similar R&B sound as those previously listed, and he's returned to the scene with a new single titled "This Woman's Work."

If the title sounds familiar, it should be. "This Woman's Work" is a 1989 song performed by British singer Kate Bush. While it gained popularity all its own, R&B fans became more familiar with it after Maxwell covered the track in 1997 for MTV Unplugged. It was adored by his fans so he decided to revisit the cover for his 2001 album Now. Zacari gives his spin to the hit by shaking things up a bit with original lyrics as he samples the classic, so let us know what you think about his version.

Quotable Lyrics

She's a dancer (Yeah), she love dancing (Ooh)

All that dancing (Girl), came in handy (Ooh, yeah)

You're the only one that gets a rise out of me, yeah

You're the only one that knows I'm dying to be