Zacari Returns With New EP "SOL"

When Zacari first appeared on Isaiah Rashad's "Wat's Wrong" and Ab Soul's "RAW" in 2016, and on Kendrick Lamar's "LOVE" in 2017, it became abundantly clear that the now-25-year-old was well on his way to signing with Top Dawg Entertainment.

The partnership was made official in 2019, and with the release of Run Wild Run Free, Zacari received the TDE stamp of approval.

Now, nearly three years after Run Wild Run Free hit the airwaves, TDE looks a little different. Lamar announced his next record will be his last under the famed record label, and while the Ab Souls, ScHoolboy Qs, Rashad's and SZAs of the world remain under its umbrella, the core that made the early and mid-2010s so special has grown up and each artist established their own identity and own path.

That leaves space for an artist like Zacari to shine.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Releasing a brand-new, four-track EP titled SOL, the "Edamame" singer is back with his signature vocals and the perfect project to make the transition from 2021 to 2022. With just one feature from Justin Nozuka, Zacari handles the majority of SOL, and if this record is anything close to a preview of what's to come in the future, TDE will surely remain in good hands.

SOL Tracklist

1. Solána

2. Blossom (Zacari & Justin Nozuka)

3. Mixed Emotions

4. Butterflight

Check out SOL below and let us know what you think down in the comments.