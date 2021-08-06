mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Zacari, Isaiah Rashad, & Buddy Connect On "Rainy Day"

Mitch Findlay
August 06, 2021 14:06
Rainy Day
Zacari Feat. Isaiah Rashad & Buddy

TDE keeps it moving as Zacari links with Isaiah Rashad and Buddy on bouncy new single "Rainy Day."


Though only a fool would be a fully committed optimist when it comes to Top Dawg Entertainment, though perhaps we've been given enough ground to be hopeful. Not only did we recently receive a new album from Isaiah Rashad titled The House Is Burning -- read our full review right here -- but now we've got a posse cut by Zacari, Rashad, and Buddy (who as his name may imply, is a buddy to all).

"Rainy Day" arrives courtesy of Zacari, a bouncy new single that may very well an upcoming body of work is on the horizon. Vocally, Zacari taps into a vibe that The Weeknd may have inspired, his voice blending nicely with the low timbre of the bass. Rashad brings his casual swagger to the mix with a smooth verse, kicking some double-time bars with little effort. After a pitched-down chorus, Buddy steps in to close it out with a well-constructed contribution.

As we wait for further instructions on what TDE's next move might be, give "Rainy Day" a spin and voice your predictions below.

QUOTABLE LYRICS

You know my MO was to put it down and get it crackin'
And a Top Dawg can't fuck 'round with no has-been
What's happenin'?
And the rain turns to flood, even God would say that's tragic

