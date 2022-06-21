Zacari & Isaiah Rashad Team Up On "Bliss"

It's been nearly three years since Zacari released his debut album, Run Wild Run Free but it seems like we could be getting his follow-up this year. Over the past few months, he's delivered collaborations alongside Blxst and Isabella but today, he's shared his first solo entry of 2022. However, he did bring some help for the record from Isaiah Rashad.

The two connect for their hypnotic new record titled, "Bliss." The song begins with an old school Memphis sample before Isaiah Rashad emerged with a muddy and braggadocious flow. However, Zacari marries the Southern sound with gleaming synths and a shimmering vocal performance.

Isaiah Rashad previously dropped the deluxe version of The House Is Burning in late 2021.

Check out Zacari and Isaiah Rashad's new collab below.

Quotable Lyrics

N***a, I just been fuckin' these hoes, rockin' these bitches

Fillin' my quota, me and my daughter, me and my woadie

Bitch, quit trippin' off me and that powder, me and my power

Light it up, shawty, give it up proper

