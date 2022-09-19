Even celebrities have their favorite artists, and recently, Zac Efron made bold claims about Logic. Hip Hop is known for its never-ending debate about who are the best emcees in the game, and those conversations often center around influence, lyrical abilities, content, and presence. Every fan has their own tastes and defends their choices until the bitter end, and Efron recently linked with Logic, a rapper that he has declared is top tier.

In a clip shared online, the actor is seen sharing a drink with Logic while pouring out compliments.

“What you do is on a completely, completely different level. I don’t think there’s a better Rap artist in the game right now,” Efron boldly stated before creating a stir with his next comment. "Lyrically, I put your stuff up against anybody that’s ever lived of all time. And that's the honest to God truth."

Logic appreciated the nod and said, "That means a lot coming from you, Zac Efron. I feel like you could rap Zac Efron.” The star was willing to showcase his rapping skills, albeit away from prying eyes. “I would love to flow if we turned the camera off," he replied. When asked if he "thought about rapping," Efron stated that he thinks "about it every day."

We're not sure if he spit a few verses once the camera's finished rolling, but Efron's praises did turn a few heads. Check out the moment below and let us know if you agree or disagree with him.