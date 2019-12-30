We recently reported on Zac Efron was being rushed from Papua New Guinea to St. Andrews War Memorial Hospital in Australia due to a severe illness. Based on recent reports, the actor contracted a life-threatening “form of typhoid or similar bacterial infection" that nearly killed him. However, he is now in stable condition and was already permitted to return to the U.S. on Christmas Eve. Ironically, the whole thing went down while the famed actor was filming his upcoming project Killing Zac Efron. According to TheBlast, the 32-year-old actor was airlifted by emergency caretakers all the way to a hospital in Brisbane in Australia because of the severity of his infection. And in recent updates, Efron has broken his silence surrounding the ordeal by sharing a social media update.

"Very thankful to everyone who has reached out. I did get sick in Papua New Guinea but I bounced back quick and finished an amazing 3 weeks in P.N.G," stated the Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile actor, "I’m home for the holidays with my friends and family. Thanks for all the love and concern, see you in 2020!" We're happy to know Zac Efron had a speedy recovery and so just in time for the holidays.

