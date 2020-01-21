Z-Ro Drops Off New Track "I'm Ok"

It feels like it's been a minute since we've heard something new from the Mo City Don himself. Z-Ro's a legend in H-Town and in the rap game. With yesterday marking his birthday, he came through with a little something for his fans. Titled "I'm Ok," the rapper brings that smooth and soulful vibe as he effortlessly rides the beat. The rapper details the trials and tribulations he's faced and making it this far in life.

Although fans on the Internet got some new music from Z-Ro, Houston was treated to a very special performance from him. Last night, the rapper hosted a birthday celebration and concert in his hometown at the legendary House Of Blues venue where he brought along a slew of friends with him.

Quotable Lyrics

Now I know my rights, I'm watchin' 'em haul your mans off

J Prince life, they like, 'Please, call your man off'

But I don't work for nobody, I am boss

Pimpin' a no contact sport so keep your hands off



