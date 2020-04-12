Yxng Bane Keeps Faith In His "Section"

Today marks Yxng Bane's birthday and just days before, the rapper delivered a new record that reflects the past, the present, and the future. "Section" serves as the rapper's latest single, one that celebrates the triumphs in life and the lessons learned from the hardships. The rapper's new song details putting his faith in God, even as exterior forces try to drag him down. "We was paranoid in Toronto with the .30/ Look at how they did Pop Smoke so dirty," he raps on the first verse.

Yxng Bane has been slowly unleashing new singles over the past few months which is a promising sign that a new album is on the way.

Happy Birthday, Yxng Bane! Check out the UK rapper's latest single, "Section" below.

Quotable Lyrics

Put my hands together prayin' and I feel strong

I just ask them for forgiveness and protection

I roll Supreme, Virgil Abloh and some diamonds

Only baddies and the realest in my section



