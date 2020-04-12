mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Yxng Bane Keeps Faith In His "Section"

Aron A.
April 12, 2020 11:30
313 Views
12
0
Via TIDAL Via TIDAL
Via TIDAL

Section
Yxng Bane

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
not feeling it
33% (3)
Rate
Audience Rating
1 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
2 MAKE IT STOP

Yxng Bane is back with his latest single, "Section."


Today marks Yxng Bane's birthday and just days before, the rapper delivered a new record that reflects the past, the present, and the future. "Section" serves as the rapper's latest single, one that celebrates the triumphs in life and the lessons learned from the hardships. The rapper's new song details putting his faith in God, even as exterior forces try to drag him down. "We was paranoid in Toronto with the .30/ Look at how they did Pop Smoke so dirty," he raps on the first verse.

Yxng Bane has been slowly unleashing new singles over the past few months which is a promising sign that a new album is on the way. 

Happy Birthday, Yxng Bane! Check out the UK rapper's latest single, "Section" below.

Quotable Lyrics
Put my hands together prayin' and I feel strong
I just ask them for forgiveness and protection
I roll Supreme, Virgil Abloh and some diamonds
Only baddies and the realest in my section

Yxng Bane
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  1  2
  0
  313
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Yxng Bane
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Yxng Bane Keeps Faith In His "Section"
12
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject