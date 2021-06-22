mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Yxng Bane & Stefflon Don Serve Lush Vibes On "Birthday"

Aron A.
June 21, 2021 20:11
Birthday
Yxng Bane Feat. Stefflon Don

Yxng Bane and Stefflon Don drop their new collaboration, "Birthday."


The one thing about Yxng Bane is that he has so many different styles that he easily flips between. As naturally as he can dive into the sound of drill, he can deliver upbeat afro-pop-inspired bops immediately after. That being said, he's clearly ready to follow up his 2020 project Quarantime with new music that's meant to be enjoyed outside.

The rapper delivered his latest single on Friday, "Birthday" featuring Stefflon Don. The dancehall-driven production delivers an infectious rhythm that carries the romantic collab between Bane and Stefflon. Surely, this one will find itself being on rotation at plenty of birthdays in the months ahead.

Hopefully, the new single from Yxng Bane is a sign that he has a new album on the way.

Peep "Birthday" below."

Quotable Lyrics
It can be a weekday
Make you stronger on your weak days, yeah
I can your Hov, you Beyoncé,
I make every day your B-day, yeah

