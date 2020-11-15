mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Yxng Bane & D-Block Europe Connect On "Cut Me Off"

Aron A.
November 15, 2020 10:56
Cut Me Off
Yxng Bane Feat. D Block Europe

Yxng Bane and D Block Europe connect for a smooth new vibe.


It's been a relatively busy year for Yxng Bane. The rapper came through at the top of the year with a brand new project to get us through quarantine, aptly titled, Quarantime: The Lost Files and then pretty much smashed every single guest verse he appeared on. It doesn't look like he'll be slowing down anytime soon. The rapper returned with his latest offering, "Cut Me Off" earlier today. The song serves as yet another collaborative effort with D-Block Europe, bringing their syrupy trap sounds into this dancehall-meets-afrobeats vibe. 

D Block Europe has also been incredibly busy this year. They are fresh off of the release of The Blue Print - Us Vs. Them which followed Young Adz's collaborative project with Skepta and Chip.

Peep Yxng Bane's latest below.

Quotable Lyrics
I'm in your city for a week
Tell me you're down, tell me you're free
Shot went off, feet both touched the streets
Thought 'bout the club, 'bout how was she

Yxng Bane
