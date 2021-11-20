mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

yvngxchris Locks In With ssgkobe, Unotheactivist & More For "Blood On The Leaves" Remix

Aron A.
November 20, 2021 16:54
985 Views
74
0
Via Soundcloud Via Soundcloud
Via Soundcloud

Blood On The Leaves (Remix)
yvngxchris Feat. KA$HDAMI, ssgkobe, Ken Carson & UnoTheActivist

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
meh
44% (8)
Rate
Audience Rating
2 VERY HOTTTTT
2 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
4 MAKE IT STOP

yvngxchris enlists KA$HDAMI, ssgkobe, Ken Carson, and UnoTheActivist for their take on Kanye West's "Yeezus" highlight.


It was nearly 10 years ago when Kanye West shattered the expectations set for himself with projects like Watch The Throne and My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy. The rapper unveiled Yeezus in 2013 -- a polarizing modern-day classic. Ye dove deep into electronic, punk, and drill music to create a body of work that was lightyears ahead of its time. "Blood On The Leaves" is one of the best songs on the album, if not Ye's catalog.

yvngxchris has revisited the anthem for his single, "Blood On The Leaves" which maintains the original Nina Simone sample. While the standards of Kanye West are hard to reach, yvngxchris delivered a posse cut this week with his remix of "Blood On The Leaves." Chris brings on ssgkobe, UnoTheActivist, Ken Carson, and KA$HDAMI on board for this one. It has a run-time of a little over 4-minutes, though each of the artists maintain the spirit of a posse cut in an attempt to outdo each other on their respective verses.

Check the remix below and sound off with your thoughts in the comments. Who had the best verse?

Quotable Lyrics
Boy, I'm smokin' this gas, no OX-AN
So just hit my phone if you need some weed
N***as be so mad 'cause I'm that n**a that they wanna be 

SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  7  4
  0
  985
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
050403020100
yvngxchris KA$HDAMI ssgkobe Ken Carson UnoTheActivist
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS yvngxchris Locks In With ssgkobe, Unotheactivist & More For "Blood On The Leaves" Remix
74
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject