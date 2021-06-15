YungManny Drops Vivid New Video For "Color Blind"

Fresh off of his previous track "Clap For Em," YungManny has come through to drop a new single. On Tuesday, June 15th, the DMV rapper released the visuals for "Color Blind," where he raps about how when it comes to his money and women, he sees no color.

The opening lines of the song display YungManny's signature sense of humor, which has often come to the forefront of his music. For example, before he spits the chorus and first verse, he prefaces, "I don’t see no color. I ain’t racist, like, If she bad then she bad, you hear me?" He proceeds to incorporate a wide spectrum of colors into his rhymes, a clever trend that adds a welcome conceptual edge to the banger.

YungManny is also known for his previous hits "All My Guys Are Ballers," "Moana," and "Im YungManny." Check out "Color Blind" now, and share your thoughts below.

QUOTABLE LYRICS

I throw that green she for the team

Girl pop that pussy, pretty pink

Before I ever throw them blues

I bet that ho bow down