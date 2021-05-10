Yungeen Ace Spits Triumphant Bars On New Track "Back Like I Neva Left"

Yungeen Ace has been making a whole lot of noise as of late and much of it is due to his ongoing beef with fellow Jacksonville artist, Foolio. There is a deep backstory behind the feud and in many ways, it is a very tragic tale. Just last month, Ace dropped the track "Who I Smoke?" which was a direct diss to Foolio's fallen friends. A few weeks later, Foolio dropped "When I See You" which arguably even more disrespectful. Now, Yungeen Ace has dropped a new track called "Back Like I Neva Left," which deviates from the beef and largely focuses on his own goals.

This song has some incredible production that features vocal samples hanging in the background. Meanwhile, Yungeen Ace offers some energetic flows that contain some melodies and even some autotune. The lyrics are about his rise to fame, the hardship he has been through, and how he plans to take over the game. Overall, it's a great effort from the artist, and you can check it out below.

Quotable Lyrics:

Greatest n***a to walk out Jacksonville

They know that I’m the best

Two to his head one to the neck

Shot so many times, I feel like 50